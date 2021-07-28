Fujifilm looking to expand manufacturing facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley continues to make a name for itself in the biotech world as several businesses look to expand, including Fujifilm Diosnyth Biotechnologies.

The gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing company planted roots in the Brazos Valley back in 2014 and has since grown to employ more than 600 people.

Fujifilm is looking to create a new manufacturing facility and Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is working to make the development happen here rather than a possible location in North Carolina.

“We’re working on a new competitive project with the company. We haven’t won it yet but we’re working with the company to see if we can bring them here to the Brazos Valley with a larger operation or a larger footprint,” said Matt Prochaska Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO.

Last week the Bryan ISD school board approved an application that would give the company a tax incentive for expanding in the area.

During the meeting Fujifilm’s Chief Operating Officer, Gerry Farrell said the company is hoping to partner with the district to make a pipeline for future jobs.

“This summer we have 20 interns from A&M and Blinn and we do sponsor two full four-year scholarships for Bryan ISD and College Station ISD,” said Farrell. “We’re just trying to see to develop that local talent pipeline for the manufacturing staff we want to develop the local talent we want people from the area to stay in the area want to come work for us.”

The new project would be a $300 million capital investment and bring in nearly 200 jobs.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.