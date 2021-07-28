Small hope at a couple downpours ahead of weekend sauna

Let’s give it another go today! While the heaviest rain fell just east of our area, a few got some good rain cooled air and a nice little helping of showers to wrap up Tuesday. We may see a couple more of those pop-up downpours across the area today. While coverage still looks low (about 20-30%), we won’t discount a quick storm pushing out some wind and dropping an inch or two. Wouldn’t hurt to grab the rain gear just in case, but stay prepped for the heat and humidity!

Speaking of, another round is possible Thursday before high pressure re-asserts itself headed into the weekend. That means heat and humidity stay close to the surface, and heat index could soar up to 110 for a couple hours this weekend. Not anything we haven’t seen just about every summer, but it will be the first time in a good while that we have seen this type of stifling heat. Stay cool! Next shot at rain could come in the form of a weak front/disturbance moving across the state early next week.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon rain. High: 95. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance before 10pm. Low: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

