Manziel offers opinion on OU and Texas joining Aggies in SEC

Everyone has an opinion on Oklahoma and Texas seeking membership into the SEC is going to play out including Texas A&M's former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone has an opinion on how this is going to play out including former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

While Johnny never played against Texas, he did beat Oklahoma in the 20-13 Cotton Bowl.

After wrapping up his round at the Texas State Open Manziel was ask about the Sooners and Longhorns seeking membership into the SEC.

“We’re in a good position,” said Manziel. “We have a good coach. We have a good team. If they want to come to the SEC and see what it is all about then we welcome them with open arms. But it is no cakewalk and it is not the Big 12. Should be interesting to see how things play out,” concluded Johnny.

Both Oklahoma and Texas have Board of Regent meetings scheduled for Friday where conference realignment is on the agenda.

