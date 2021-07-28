Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

213 reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society of a fireball in the sky Sunday night
More details emerge about Sunday’s meteor that blazed across the Texas sky
Tarod London, 20
Man arrested after reportedly leaving body in College Station apartment Sunday
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway

Latest News

Aggieland business owner says SEC expansion could boost those hurt by pandemic
Aggieland business owner says SEC expansion could boost those hurt by pandemic
Calvert ISD releases new renderings of bond project
Calvert ISD releases new renderings of bond project
Local districts preparing for school with fewer COVID-19 mandates
Local districts preparing for school with fewer COVID-19 mandates
Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project
Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project
Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground
Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground