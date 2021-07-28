Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released the name of a woman killed in a hit-and-run on E. William J Bryan Pkwy Monday.

Brenda Nixon, 67, of Bryan, was hit by a vehicle near Sue Haswell Park. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about the driver involved. The investigation is ongoing.

