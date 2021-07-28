Advertisement

SEC Home & Road Opponents Announced for 2021-22 Season

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference released each league member’s home and away opponents for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season with Texas A&M hosting Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina at Reed Arena during the upcoming SEC campaign.

The 18-game conference schedule features nine home games and nine road games, with the Aggies facing eight schools just once and five schools twice. The road schedule includes trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The Maroon & White face Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri both home and away next season. Notably, the Aggies’ home SEC schedule features three teams that represented the SEC during 2021 NCAA Tournament— Arkansas, Florida and Missouri.

Dates, times and television information for the 2021-22 SEC schedule will be released at a later date. The Maroon & White’s complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online at www.12thManFoundation.com/tickets or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

Most Read

213 reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society of a fireball in the sky Sunday night
More details emerge about Sunday’s meteor that blazed across the Texas sky
Tarod London, 20
Man arrested after reportedly leaving body in College Station apartment Sunday
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Latest News

Manziel offers opinion on OU and Texas joining Aggies in SEC
Manziel offers opinion on OU and Texas joining Aggies in SEC
SEC Football Preview: Florida Gators looking to contend once again
SEC Football Preview: Florida Gators looking to contend once again
Texas A&M’s Constantinou Added to 2021 Ray Guy Award Watch List
Everyone has an opinion on Oklahoma and Texas seeking membership into the SEC is going to play...
Manziel offers opinion on OU and Texas joining Aggies in SEC