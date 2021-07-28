Shakes on the Lake is bringing outdoor Shakespeare back to Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shakes on the Lake is bringing the Shakespearean production A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the outdoor stage at the Lake Walk Pavilion this July and August.

The show is open to all ages and free to attend.

Chandler Cartwright, a member of Shakes on the Lake, believes people should not be fearful of understanding a play written by the 15th-century English playwright.

“A lot of people think Shakespeare is this big literary mountain to tackle and it turns out, Shakespeare was written to be acted out, so when you see it on stage, it’s being spoken out loud and played around with,” said Cartwright. “It’s so much easier to understand, and it’s so accessible, and Midsummer is a lot of fun. It’s one of the shorter, funnier Shakespeares, and it’s just a great intro to Shakespeare, I think.”

The troupe says the plot of A Midsummer Night’s Dream appeals to everyone because it combines magic, romance, and comedy.

“It’s actually basically three stories in one,” said Jennifer Reiley, a member of Shakes on the Lake. “You’ve got the lovers who are kind of having a spat because they’re all in love with the wrong people. You have the fairies who are causing mischief every which way and having their own fight, and then you’ve got this group of actors who are having to come together for the very first time and put on a show in front of the Duke--so no pressure there.”

Along with the fun production, the actors this year will all be wearing head mics, according to the show’s director Mandy Mershon. This should help the audience better hear the cast.

If you plan to attend, Mershon recommends guests bring their own chairs, snacks, coolers, and bug spray. Hand-held fans will be provided.

The show runs Thursdays and Fridays July 29 through August 6 with one Saturday show on August 7. Each show will start at 8:00 p.m.

The production is expected to last about two hours, which includes an intermission.

