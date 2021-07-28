Advertisement

Stifling heat ahead of changes next week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
As with the past couple of days, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be overlooked through the evening hours for the Brazos Valley. The overall odds look very, very low for the area -- but should a pop-up form, brief heavy rain, gusty wind, and a quick downpour could be in the works for one or two of us before 10pm. Scattered morning clouds Thursday could produce a small shower or two before 10am. Sunshine returns by midday and lasts through the afternoon as highs take the mid-to-upper 90s (heat index values near 105°). If rain and storms can crawl out of the Gulf of Mexico and survive the journey through far Southeast Texas, some rumbly weather may approach the Brazos Valley again by sunset.

Highs this weekend come very close to -- if not even briefly touching -- the triple-digit mark. Heat index (what it feels like in the shade) is forecast to peak between 107° and 110°. Heat advisories could be issued for parts of the area for the first time this year. The pattern changes across the country with heat and high pressure once again sending temperatures upward across the Western US while an unsettled and unseasonably cool pattern sinks over the Eastern US. For the Brazos Valley, a weak “cold” front will enter the picture sometime late Monday and could linger through Tuesday. Scattered rain, thunderstorms, and “cooler” low-90° highs take over as we plunge into the first week of August.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated rain before 10pm. Low: 78. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance before 11pm. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon rain chance. High: 96. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

