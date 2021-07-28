TEEX Municipal Fire School making an impact in Brazos Valley, across the lone star state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from across Texas have made their way to College Station for the 92nd annual Municipal Fire School.

The training brought in more than 1,000 firefighters for a week of hands-on drills that will make an impact in their hometowns. Drills included scenarios in combating structure, car, and fuel fires, amongst other disasters. The economic impacts of the fire school are being felt across the Bryan and College Station area. Kindra Fry, Senior Director of Tourism with the city of College Station, said the city is glad to have the fire school back in session this summer.

“Typically in years past, we have seen roughly, when you add the larger of the three together, about a $6 million economic impact to the community,” said Fry. “They’re staying in the hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores, maybe going into the grocery stores, getting gas. All those things are included in that economic impact.”

Fry said every event that takes place puts us even closer to recovery from the pandemic.

“Our hotels seem to be doing well. We seem to have cars in the parking lots at all of our hotels. We’re not sold out by any means, but we still have a lot of business happening,” said Fry. “When you combine fire schools with some of these new student conferences and getting ready A&M students to come back, and some students are slowly, already starting to come back.”

Gordon Lohmeyer, Division Director for TEEX Emergency Services Training Institute, said fire school brings firefighters to the area from all aspects and walks of life.

“The school draws in a multitude of different customers. We have a large population of volunteer firefighters. We do have a group of paid firefighters as well, some from small cities, some from medium-sized cities, and some from vast cities,” said Lohmeyer.

Lohmeyer said when the week is over, firefighters will return to their hometowns, having received the best in hands-on training.

“We’re training great men and women who serve the state of Texas proudly. They will gain the skill sets necessary to protect their communities, protect the lives of their citizens and protect their communities, critical infrastructure as well,” said Lohmeyer.

Matthew Uppole is a firefighter from Coppell, TX, and a trainer at fire school. He said the municipal fire school provides training opportunities to firefighters that they may not get in their cities.

“This has a huge impact on local communities because it gives the fire departments that don’t have the opportunity to train at a facility like this a great opportunity to come and participate and get realistic live-fire training in a safe, realistic environment,” said Uppole.

The fire school will hold its annual Public Burn Wednesday. Uppole said the public burn is a great opportunity for residents to get a glimpse of what firefighters do day in and day out.

“It’s important that they understand what we do in the fire service. They’ll get to see incidents all up and down this field from plane crashes to car crashes, to propane emergencies, to hazardous materials, to structure fires,” said Uppole. “The fire service in the United States is an all-hazards response organization. You call, and we come to your emergency.

TEEX also held its annual memorial services to honor firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

