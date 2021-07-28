Texas A&M System Board of Regents meet in person to discuss SEC expanision

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is meeting for the second time this week to discuss the possible expansion of the Southeastern Conference.

After meeting in executive session for about 90 minutes on Monday, the board took no action and decided to reconvene on Wednesday.

With all members of the Board of Regents present the meeting went into executive session at 4:08 p.m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: The A&M System Board of Regents are going into executive session for the second time this week to discuss matters related to the possible expansion of the SEC. These are reporters and others leaving the room until they finish. pic.twitter.com/3FdhY64SfI — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 28, 2021

Members of the administration including Chancellor John Sharp, Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks, Deputy Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Billy Hamilton, Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore from the system’s Office of General Counsel, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork and Board of Regents Executive Director Vickie Spillers were asked to join the executive session

