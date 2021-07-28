Advertisement

TxDOT contractor making improvements to new Highway 21 bridge over Interstate 45

The bridge over I-45 was recently widened.
Crews were working Monday and Tuesday to replace a section of roadway on an improved bridge...
Crews were working Monday and Tuesday to replace a section of roadway on an improved bridge over I-45.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers in Madison County have noticed some construction work at a busy intersection.

A TxDOT contractor recently widened the Highway 21 bridge over Interstate 45 to expand capacity for that busy road. On Monday and Tuesday crews were back out there fixing several sections of road that had what they call a base failure.

TxDOT tells us it’s because of wear and tear from all the traffic through that road.

“There’s so much truck traffic that goes over that bridge. While we were widening, some of the lanes had some base failures. It’s a typical process that we see in construction like this and because it’s such a high volume of traffic. But we’re just going in and what we’re doing is making the ride a lot smoother,” said Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

That entire project which includes a larger bridge and pedestrian sidewalk came in at $4 million in construction. The latest work was expected to be finished Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

213 reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society of a fireball in the sky Sunday night
More details emerge about Sunday’s meteor that blazed across the Texas sky
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway
Tarod London, 20
Man arrested after reportedly leaving body in College Station apartment Sunday

Latest News

Aggieland business owner says SEC expansion could boost those hurt by pandemic
Aggieland business owner says SEC expansion could boost those hurt by pandemic
Local districts preparing for school with fewer COVID-19 mandates
Local districts preparing for school with fewer COVID-19 mandates
Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground
Organizers prepare to officially open second phase of Fun For All playground
Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project
Brazos County receives $855k from TXDOT to finish infrastructure project