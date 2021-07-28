TxDOT contractor making improvements to new Highway 21 bridge over Interstate 45

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers in Madison County have noticed some construction work at a busy intersection.

A TxDOT contractor recently widened the Highway 21 bridge over Interstate 45 to expand capacity for that busy road. On Monday and Tuesday crews were back out there fixing several sections of road that had what they call a base failure.

TxDOT tells us it’s because of wear and tear from all the traffic through that road.

“There’s so much truck traffic that goes over that bridge. While we were widening, some of the lanes had some base failures. It’s a typical process that we see in construction like this and because it’s such a high volume of traffic. But we’re just going in and what we’re doing is making the ride a lot smoother,” said Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

That entire project which includes a larger bridge and pedestrian sidewalk came in at $4 million in construction. The latest work was expected to be finished Tuesday.

