Aggie student-athletes volunteer with B/CS Habitat for Humanity

45 student-athletes helped at two homes Thursday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Incoming student-athletes at Texas A&M volunteered some of their time Thursday at two Habitat for Humanity homes in Bryan.

Freshmen athletes from the Texas A&M Football, Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, Men’s Basketball and Baseball teams helped out.

The students worked on a fence, a new shed and preparing a house for painting.

“Selfless service is a core value of Texas A&M University and we want to instill that in our incoming student-athletes. So this summer we have worked with 45 incoming student-athletes,” said Amanda Hernandez, Texas A&M Assistant Athletic Director for Student Athlete Engagements.

“Well this is actually really huge for us because this last year we have only been allowed to have 10 volunteers on site at a time. So to be able to be out here with more than 20, 25 people has been a huge celebration for us because that just kicks off really more larger groups being able to come out,” said Hayley Pennesi, Bryan / College Station Habitat for Humanity Development and Faith Relations Manager.

The homes being worked on are 303 and 304 for B/CS Habitat for Humanity in Brazos County.

