Bombers keep playoff hopes alive with 8-2 win over Cane Cutters

BRYAN, Texas -- After winning five of their last six games, the Brazos Valley Bombers took the field on Wednesday night for a much-anticipated matchup against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Wednesday’s game carried playoff-like implications as Acadiana sits just half a game behind the Bombers in the TCL Standings.

Edible Field was in playoff atmosphere form as fans packed the stands to enjoy $2 Mad-Ritas on a night where the organization hosted its annual “Strike Out Cancer Night” as Bombers players dawned specialty purple jerseys that were auctioned off in the fourth inning, raising $380 for the Pink Alliance Organization.

Starting pitcher Simon Miller was nearly flawless in the first four innings as he retired the first 10 batters faced, giving up one hit and recording five strikeouts.

“I was able to settle in and let it rip tonight. I thought I was locating my pitches well and was able to work some offspeed in and ultimately made it easier for our relievers to come in and do their thing,” Miller said.

For the first four innings it seemed as if the Bombers offense was stuck in a pitchers duel. Center fielder Dylan Rock was able to show a sign of life with a leadoff double, hitting the left field wall. Savvy baserunning and some small-ball by the Bombers put the first run on the board as third baseman Troy Viola drove Rock in with a sacrifice RBI.

In the fifth inning, the Bombers showed patience at the plate as two consecutive bases loaded walks brought home second baseman Daniel Altman and shortstop Kalae Harrison to give the Bombers their first lead of the game.

A few batters later, Dylan Rock showed his hustle as he hit a ground ball to second, but beat the throw which allowed designated hitter Casey Sunseri to score. Being patient at the plate and gaining quality at bats have been a key to the Bombers recent success, and something that head coach James Dillard has been preaching to his team all summer.

“We were relaxed in the box tonight and that allowed us to see the ball and make smart decisions at the plate. Lately we’ve been able to capitalize off of other teams errors which is huge for us. That gets runners on base, scores runs, and ultimately wins games,” Dillard said.

The mistakes for Acadiana piled up in the fifth inning as the Bombers batted around, recording six runs thanks to three bases loaded walks and two wild pitches.

The Bombers pitching staff once showed its dominance on Wednesday. Tyler Miller came in relief and pitched two and two-third innings, posting five strikeouts and only allowing two hits.

Relievers Dylan Johnson and Reece Gould put the finishing touches on a magnificent outing by the Bombers pitching staff, sealing a comfortable 8-2 Bombers victory.

“Anytime you can throw strikes and preserve pitching you’re gonna be put in winning situations. We’re getting close to clinching a playoff spot and we’ve been able to widen our pitching out a little bit and give them rest and save arms,” Dillard said.

The Bombers still currently sit half a game ahead of Acadiana in the TCL standings, setting up for a battle for the playoffs this weekend.

“Tonight was a huge win coming against Acadiana but we need to win these next few games on Friday and Saturday to officially lock up a playoff spot,” Dillard said.

The Bombers will return to Edible Field for the final stretch of the regular season on Friday, July 30 as they take on the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m.

