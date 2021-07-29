Brazos County Health District to hold press conference Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cases and hospitalizations rise around the state and the county, the Brazos County Health District has announced a 2 p.m., press conference on Thursday.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority, will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and COVID variants.

On Thursday, BCHD reported 413 active cases and 31 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19. Brazos County has also still yet to reach half of its eligible population fully vaccinated against the virus.

This week, Brazos County, and most of the Brazos Valley, are at the “high” transmission level, the highest level of the four available. A high transmission level means that new CDC guidelines that say even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors now apply to the county.

