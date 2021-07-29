Advertisement

Breakfast is back at Blue Baker(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Get your day started right again at College Station staple, Blue Baker.

The craft bakery announced on social media, breakfast is back after requests from the community.

The morning menu will feature breakfast sandwiches, bagels, croissants, pastries, and more. Click here to view the full menu.

You asked. We listened. Breakfast is back! Come early and start your day off with your favorite breakfast sandwich...

Posted by Blue Baker on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Blue Baker will be serving breakfast Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

