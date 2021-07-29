Breakfast is back at Blue Baker

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Get your day started right again at College Station staple, Blue Baker.

The craft bakery announced on social media, breakfast is back after requests from the community.

The morning menu will feature breakfast sandwiches, bagels, croissants, pastries, and more. Click here to view the full menu.

Blue Baker will be serving breakfast Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

