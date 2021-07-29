Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen from Bryan factory trucks

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan factory has fallen victim to a popular crime happening across the Brazos Valley.

According to Bryan Police, MidSouth Baking Company reported Wednesday morning that five catalytic converters were stolen from bread trucks.

College Station Police Department has reported around 30 catalytic converter thefts since the beginning of May. Bryan Police say while they do see these thefts it’s been on the decline since the start of the year.

Police say the part is a key component to a vehicle’s exhaust system and costs up to $4,000 to replace.

