Advertisement

COVID in Context: An estimated 20% of Brazos County 12-15-year-olds are at least half-vaccinated

COVID in Context: July 29
COVID in Context: July 29
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports that 2,534 Brazos County 12-15-year-olds have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. DSHS reports that 1,801 are fully vaccinated.

According to estimates from U.S. Census data, that means approximately 20% of Brazos County children in that age group have at least begun the process of becoming vaccinated.

Per DSHS, Census data
Per DSHS, Census data(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
OSR shut down after fatal two-vehicle crash
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery

Latest News

7/29
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 7/29
The magnitude 8.2 quake shook portions of the Alaska coast late Wednesday night.
Major earthquake rattles Alaska, tsunami warnings cancelled
Breakfast is back at Blue Baker
Breakfast is back at Blue Baker
Rep. Sessions on BVTM
Rep. Sessions on BVTM