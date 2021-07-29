COVID in Context: An estimated 20% of Brazos County 12-15-year-olds are at least half-vaccinated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports that 2,534 Brazos County 12-15-year-olds have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. DSHS reports that 1,801 are fully vaccinated.

According to estimates from U.S. Census data, that means approximately 20% of Brazos County children in that age group have at least begun the process of becoming vaccinated.

Per DSHS, Census data (KBTX)

