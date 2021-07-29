Deadline approaching: Survey responses needed for continued arts & culture funding

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (ACBV) requires responses to their survey by August 1, 2021, to ensure funding necessary to rejuvenate Brazos Valley Arts & Culture following losses caused by the pandemic.

The Arts Council is asking individuals and creative industries impacted by COVID-19 to fill out the survey. This will be used to create a strong case for increased funding of the arts to representatives of federal, local, and state governments for American Rescue Plan funding. This funding will then be used by The Arts Council of Brazos Valley to create ARP grants and funding opportunities for affected parties. The funds will help support jobs within the creative industries, including individual artists, businesses, and organizations. This will ensure creative industries can remain open and work to recover from the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was created to fuel the nation’s recovery from the negative economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is dedicated to ensuring creative industries are not forgotten as the nation begins its recovery. We’ve heard from a majority of Non-Profit organizations, but it is vital that other individuals from creative industries respond to create a well-rounded case.

To take the survey visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpl50hSQVpANa4nWQ92FUEfe3_S1AHQ-d2YzHG7T_N6Wn6iw/viewform

Creative industries include, but are not limited to:

• Arts Schools and services

o Agents

o Arts councils

o Arts schools and instruction

• Design and Publishing

o Advertising

o Architecture

o Design

o Publishing

• Film, Radio, and TV

o Motion Pictures

o Radio

o Television

• Museums and Collections

o Historical Society

o Museums

o Zoos and Botanical

• Performing Arts

o Music

o Performers (nec)

o Services & Facilities

o Theater

• Visual Arts/Photography

o Crafts

o Photography

o Services

o Visual Arts

