Advertisement

Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Brazos County confirms 16 recorded delta variant cases, emphasizes need for vaccine
Brazos County confirms 16 recorded delta variant cases, emphasizes need for vaccine
New state law gives parents, guardians more authority to hold kids back, repeat classes during...
New state law gives parents, guardians more authority to hold kids back, repeat classes during pandemic