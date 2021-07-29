Advertisement

Let your kids experience zookeeping at Aggieland Safari

The wildlife sanctuary is now offering a new summer camp.
Aggieland Safari Jr. Zookeeper Safari Adventure Camp(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Safari is hosting its Jr. Zookeeper Safari Adventure Camp during the final weeks of summer and this upcoming winter to give kids a behind-the-scenes look at how zookeepers take care of animals at zoos and conservation sites.

This summer is the safari’s first time hosting the camp since it changed ownership to Wild Animal Safari.

“[Kids] learn all the things about animals,” said Mark Whitfield, Aggieland Safari’s owner. “They learn how we feed animals, how we take care of animals, and the fun things about how we do enrichment for the animals.”

Kids can expect different themes that will be featured every day, create enrichment crafts- items that will be used by animals at the zoo, view educational presentations, zookeeper chats, drive-thru safari tours, animal feedings, and more.

“The keeper chats are really a unique feature to our camps that not a lot of other camps have,” said Lauren Reeves, Aggieland Safari education team. “Zookeepers are sharing with the campers their experience that they have taking care of these animals throughout the zoo and sharing with the kids all the unique facts about the animals.”

The camp will conclude with kids gaining the certification as a “Junior Zookeeper” and will be able to take their families on a trip through the park.

The day camp is an all-day experience and runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the camps and pricing.

