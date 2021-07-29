Advertisement

Major earthquake rattles Alaska, tsunami warnings cancelled

The magnitude 8.2 quake shook portions of the Alaska coast late Wednesday night.
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The all-clear has been given to residents in Alaska, Hawaii, and along the West Coast after a major 8.2 earthquake shook parts of Alaska overnight.

The revised magnitude 8.2 quake shook portions of the southern coast of Alaska, but there are no reports of major damage as of early Thursday morning.

Tsunami watches and warnings were slowly trimmed back from Hawaii to along the American West Coast as data rolled in, indicating a tsunami of less than a foot was possible. The Tsunami Alert sector of the National Weather Service advised that irregular tides and currents would still be possible through the morning hours, but the all-clear had been given to residents along the Alaska coastline.

The quake was centered about 75 miles southeast of Chignik, Alaska, around 10:15pm local time.

Magnitude 8.0 or higher quakes typically happen about once a year, per the USGS.

