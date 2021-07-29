Major earthquake rattles Alaska, tsunami warnings cancelled

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The all-clear has been given to residents in Alaska, Hawaii, and along the West Coast after a major 8.2 earthquake shook parts of Alaska overnight.

The revised magnitude 8.2 quake shook portions of the southern coast of Alaska, but there are no reports of major damage as of early Thursday morning.

Tsunami watches and warnings were slowly trimmed back from Hawaii to along the American West Coast as data rolled in, indicating a tsunami of less than a foot was possible. The Tsunami Alert sector of the National Weather Service advised that irregular tides and currents would still be possible through the morning hours, but the all-clear had been given to residents along the Alaska coastline.

The quake was centered about 75 miles southeast of Chignik, Alaska, around 10:15pm local time.

Magnitude 8.0 or higher quakes typically happen about once a year, per the USGS.

All #Tsunami alerts for the #Alaska coastline have been cancelled.



Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours. If you have damage, please report it to your local officials.



Stay safe, get some rest, and we'll keep the watch for you. Good night. https://t.co/wzUBu4ysK3 — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.