McMillan retained as Sports Performance Coach for A&M Baseball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Jeremy McMillan will remain on the Texas A&M baseball staff as Sports Performance Coach, working exclusively with the hardball team, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Thursday.

McMillan enters his 11th season on the staff as the Aggies embark on the 2022 campaign. His responsibility at A&M is to build a strength and conditioning program that addresses the specific characteristics of the game of baseball.

McMillan’s program focuses on a combination of both strength and power development with an emphasis on developing explosive strength, power and rotational ability. His appointment gives Texas A&M the unique distinction as one of the few schools in the country with a full-time baseball strength & conditioning coach.

McMillan supervises and maintains all activities of the new weight room facility in the renovated Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Additionally, he oversees the nutritional and hydration efforts for Aggie baseball as well as coordinating with A&M athletic trainer Casey Meyer on injury prevention and recovery. McMillan’s efforts have helped players advance in their baseball careers.

While at Texas A&M, McMillan has mentored eight Major Leaguers, including Ryan Hendrix, Corbin Martin, Kyle Martin, Daniel Mengden, A.J. Minter, Tyler Naquin, Ross Stripling, and Michael Wacha. He helped develop 13 players who were selected in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, the most in school history.

At least three players have been drafted in every year of his tenure and he boasts 15 pitchers selected in the first five rounds of the draft since 2016, the most of any Texas school.

The San Antonio, Texas, native arrived in Aggieland after his most recent post with the St. Louis Rams of the National Football League where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/nutrition consultant.

In his most recent position at the collegiate level, McMillan worked from 2007 to the summer of 2011 as a strength and conditioning coach at Texas State where he served with baseball, soccer, women’s basketball, golf, and women’s tennis programs.

During his time at Texas State, McMillan played an important role with Bobcat baseball as the program captured three consecutive Southland Conference regular-season championships and an SLC Tournament title while advancing to the NCAA Tournament on two occasions.

McMillan also spent time at the University of New Mexico where he served as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach working with the Lobo baseball, football, swimming and diving, track (sprinters and jumpers), women’s golf, and Nordic skiing teams.

Prior to New Mexico, McMillan served as a student assistant at Texas Tech University for a period of three years while working on his undergraduate degree. While at Texas Tech, McMillan worked with baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, and the women’s tennis programs.

A member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, McMillan is CPR certified as well as being first aid certified through the American Red Cross.

He is a graduate of Texas Tech, where he received his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science in August of 2006. He is currently working on finishing his master’s degree that he started at New Mexico. McMillan is married to Jackie Barrett (Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2010) and they have a daughter, Ellie, and a son, Callen.