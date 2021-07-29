Rep. Sessions on lack of Republicans in Capitol riot investigation: “This happened on our territory also”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17) was critical of hearings about the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the lack of Republicans on the special committee to investigate the insurrection.

Two Republicans sit on the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois). Both were appointed by Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his five GOP picks for the committee after Pelosi rejected two of them who voted against certifying the presidential election on Jan. 6.

“When Mrs. Pelosi decides who can and who cannot sit on the committee, that’s a problem, and Republicans need people who have a legal background, who understand the difference as what was said earlier, insurrection--not one person has been charged with insurrection,” said Sessions.

Sessions also seemed to suggest that the congressional investigation should come after the suspects’ trials happen in courts of law.

“The facts of the case will come out as these trials take place, and essentially there have been no trials. The information that cannot be shared by federal law enforcement about particular instances. So we have simply said, rather than producing a committee report by Dec. 31 of this year, let us go and begin that process; we don’t mind the formation of it, but not to end until we get all the information, and that will take place next year during the trials,” Sessions said. “Not one weapon was found on these people, and it’s kind of hard to think that they thought they were going to overthrow the government with no weapon.”

Sessions said, instead, the focus should be on preparation in case this “happens again.”

“And to say that you know what happened will not happen until the trial,” said Sessions. “Democrats were asleep at the switch, and now they want to get a quick answer without the facts of the case, and I think that’s a mistake.”

