Rudder’s Pohl signs volleyball letter of intent with Panola Community College

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team was pleased to announce this morning that Hailey Pohl {Pole} signed a national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Panola Community College in Carthage.

Hailey was the Lady Rangers’ team captain and voted their most valuable player last season. From her setter position, she had 365 assists and led the team in aces with 42.

She was a Second Team All-District selection.

Hailey plans on majoring in Kinesiology and would like to eventually coach volleyball back at Rudder High School.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.