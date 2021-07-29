School crossing guards needed in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 2021-2022 school year is rapidly approaching and elementary school crossing guards are needed.

A hiring event will be held Thursday, July 29 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Bryan Police Department.

Officials with All City Management Services, the contractor responsible for hiring crossing guards for Bryan, say it’s all about making sure the children in Bryan stay safe.

“We’re looking for a few dedicated citizens to come forward to help out the community, to help protect the children of Bryan for the school kickoff for the 2021-2022 school year,” said Kim Brooks with All City Management. “We serve the elementary students, and we’re just looking for some people that are interested. It’s beyond working. This is more about serving your community and protecting the children as they go to and from school each day.”

More information about positions available can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.