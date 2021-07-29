SEC extends membership invitations to University of Oklahoma and University of Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KBTX) – The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference unanimously voted on Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

The universities were given the initiations during Thursday’s videoconference meeting of the Conference’s Presidents and Chancellors.

Both UT and OU submitted separate requests for membership to the SEC on July 27, according to a statement from the SEC.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted Wednesday to support SEC expansion. Following an executive session that lasted more than two hours, Chairman Tim Leach said the board had a good discussion of issues on the agenda, including the communication process surrounding conference expansion.

During the meeting, the board came to the conclusion that the expansion would “enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they represent — including Texas A&M.”

“Therefore The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Board directs Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of extending formal invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference in 2025 when the SEC presidents consider the matter,” said a statement from the Board of Regents.