SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The 2019 version of the LSU Tigers just about perfected football. For a variety of reasons LSU did not come close to their once championship level caliber last season and fell short with a 5-5 record.

Last season the Tigers allowed 34 or more points in six games, beat Florida 37-34, and scored an average of 11.6 points per game in losses to Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama.

“No way we want a year like we had last year,” said Head Coach Ed Orgeron, “...we’re hungry, maybe last year we weren’t as hungry as we needed to be. I think last year is a thing of the past we’re gonna deal with this year one game at a time.”

This offseason a battle under center is taking place in Baton Rouge. Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are the two candidates, and it’s anyone’s job at this point. Brennan started the season in 2020 and appeared in just three games before an abdominal injury ended his year. He completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,112 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

“Regardless of who it is, they are both going to do a great job for us. At the end of the day I’m gonna block for both because I know both of them are gonna get the job done,” said offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

The Tigers also lost five assistants this offseason but have added promising pieces to their staff. One of those pieces being Jake Peetz, Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks. Peetz joins LSU’s staff after serving as the Carolina Panthers’ quarterbacks coach in 2020.

“Compare both offenses from that 2019 season to the one Peetz is bringing. Both of those offenses are just highlight reel offenses. You got dangerous running backs, dangerous running backs, two dangerous QB’s..” said Deculus, “but the thing about both of those offenses that’s similar is giving playmakers plays to make plays in space… it’s going to be a very energetic offense like the 2019 season. "

On the other side of the ball the Tigers added Daronte Jones as the new Defensive coordinator. Jones joins the staff after serving as the defensive back coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. returns for his Junior season with the Tigers. He says that Jones introduces concepts from the NFL level to the secondary.

Regardless of their last season, the Tigers have the same expectations for themself this year.

“We don’t play with a chip on our shoulder at LSU, we never have and we never will,” Deculus continues, “always gonna play to that LSU standard of performance.”

LSU football will kick off their season at UCLA September 4th. They will face the Aggies on November 27th.

