Showers, few storms dot the Brazos Valley through 11pm

Thursday was one of the more muggy days the Brazos Valley has experienced (so far) this year. Heat index values knocked on the door of 110° along the I-45 corridor at times. With a broad area of unsettled weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere took advantage of the heat and humidity to pop up some fleeting showers here and there. Wet weather is expected to speckle the area through sunset, with isolated areas of rain remaining possible through 10-11pm. A few storms with heavier rain, lightning, and breezy / gusty wind can be expected at times. Friday brings the heat right back to the mid-90s and feels like temperatures up above 105°...but this with only a very isolated shot for rain on the fringes of the area.

Weekend heat runs between the mid and upper 90s while it feels like 105°-109° in the shade. By early next week, the pattern changes as high pressure takes over the western US forcing the jet stream to kink over the eastern side of the country. That will bring a weak front to the Brazos Valley late Monday, kicking up the scattered rain and storm chance as we get into the new week. Increased clouds and the potential for scattered, daily rainfall drops afternoon highs from near 100° closer to the 90° mark. Since this rain will not be uniform, anywhere from as low as 0.5″ to as high as 2″ of rain is possible across the area over the next 7 days.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% rain chance before 11pm. Low: 76. Wind: calm.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon rain chance. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

