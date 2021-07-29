Showers, storm here or there, hot and humid everywhere

After a small pocket of rain and thunderstorms passed briefly through the northeast Brazos Valley Wednesday afternoon, another chance for scattered, wet weather is possible before sunrise Thursday. A disturbance moving east to west out of Louisiana may have what it takes to pass spotty rain through the area between 3am and 7am. No issues, no severe weather, just the chance for some of us to hear a pitter-patter on the roof as we sleep. One or two rain gauges may be able to collect up to 0.1″ before the sun breaks the horizon. Scattered morning clouds gives way to sunshine by midday and lasts through the afternoon as highs take the mid-to-upper 90s (heat index values near 105°). If rain and storms can crawl out of the Gulf of Mexico and survive the journey through far Southeast Texas, some rumbly weather may approach the Brazos Valley again by sunset.

Highs this weekend come very close to -- if not even briefly touching -- the triple-digit mark. Heat index (what it feels like in the shade) is forecast to peak between 107° and 110°. Heat advisories could be issued for parts of the area for the first time this year. The pattern changes across the country with heat and high pressure once again sending temperatures upward across the Western US while an unsettled and unseasonably cool pattern sinks over the Eastern US. For the Brazos Valley, a weak “cold” front will enter the picture sometime late Monday and could linger through Tuesday. Scattered rain, thunderstorms, and “cooler” low-90° highs take over as we plunge into the first week of August.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance before 11pm. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon rain chance. High: 96. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: Calm.

