Texas A&M University PD Lieutenant retires after 31 years with department

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After 31 years on the job, Texas A&M Police Lt. Ben Crenshaw is retiring.

His last day will aptly be July 31.

Crenshaw was hired in 1990. Since then, he has served in various leadership positions in the Field Operations Division and achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2007. For the past 14 years, Ben has served as the Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant.

Lt. Ben Crenshaw is retiring after 31 years. He was hired in 1990, achieving the rank of lieutenant in 2007. His most memorable moments include being assigned to dignitary protection where he served on the detail of 4 sitting U.S. presidents. pic.twitter.com/0SlEMtQL4Y — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) July 29, 2021

Crenshaw said his most memorable moments include being assigned to dignitary protection where he served on the detail of four sitting United States presidents. He also assigned to Aggie football team security and could be seen on the sidelines.

He said he’s looking forward to spending his retirement with his wife, Tracy, and two sons, Andrew and Adam. Texas A&M University Police Chief J. Mike Johnson, wished Lt. Crenshaw well.

“He embodies hard work and optimism,” Johnson said. “It is tough to see him go, though I wish him all the best in this next stage of life. He is a great person and friend. His dedication and leadership to the department and the Aggie community influenced many. He will truly be missed.”

