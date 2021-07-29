Advertisement

Texas A&M University PD Lieutenant retires after 31 years with department

Texas A&M UPD Lt. Crenshaw.
Texas A&M UPD Lt. Crenshaw.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After 31 years on the job, Texas A&M Police Lt. Ben Crenshaw is retiring.

His last day will aptly be July 31.

Crenshaw was hired in 1990. Since then, he has served in various leadership positions in the Field Operations Division and achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2007. For the past 14 years, Ben has served as the Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant. 

Crenshaw said his most memorable moments include being assigned to dignitary protection where he served on the detail of four sitting United States presidents. He also assigned to Aggie football team security and could be seen on the sidelines.

He said he’s looking forward to spending his retirement with his wife, Tracy, and two sons, Andrew and Adam. Texas A&M University Police Chief J. Mike Johnson, wished Lt. Crenshaw well.

“He embodies hard work and optimism,” Johnson said.  “It is tough to see him go, though I wish him all the best in this next stage of life. He is a great person and friend.  His dedication and leadership to the department and the Aggie community influenced many.  He will truly be missed.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park

Latest News

College Station principal gets statewide recognition from agriculture teachers
College Station principal gets statewide recognition from agriculture teachers
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award