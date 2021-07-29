Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Carper Named to 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper was named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February.

Carper was one of the founding members and serves as the Community Relations Coordinator of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.

The graduate student tallied 117 tackles, seven pass breakups, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception across 45 games for the Aggies. Following the 2020 season, the Plain Dealing, Louisiana native earned the team’s Community Service Award.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 2 and finalists will be announced on November 22.

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park

Latest News

Texas A&M’s Smith Added to 2021 Hornung Award Watch List
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Compete for Bronze Medal
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season
LSU logo
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season