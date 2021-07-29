Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Compete for Bronze Medal

TOKYO, Japan - Texas A&M men’s tennis Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek will take on Michael Venus and Marcus Daniel of Australia in the Bronze Medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at Ariake Tennis Park.

Krajicek and his doubles partner, Tennys Sandgren, fell to top-seeded Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 Thursday morning. Venus and Daniel dropped a 6-2, 6-2 match to Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the semifinals.

Austin Krajicek | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2008-11

· Hometown: Bradenton, Fla.

· Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021

· Teamed with Jeff Dadamo to win the 2011 NCAA Doubles Championships, which was the first in Texas A&M program history

· Six-time All-American

· Texas A&M program leader in doubles wins

· ATP career-high 94 in singles and 35 in doubles