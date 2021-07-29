Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Compete for Bronze Medal

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan - Texas A&M men’s tennis Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek will take on Michael Venus and Marcus Daniel of Australia in the Bronze Medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at Ariake Tennis Park.

Krajicek and his doubles partner, Tennys Sandgren, fell to top-seeded Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 Thursday morning.  Venus and Daniel dropped a 6-2, 6-2 match to Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the semifinals.

Austin Krajicek | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2008-11

· Hometown: Bradenton, Fla.

· Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021

· Teamed with Jeff Dadamo to win the 2011 NCAA Doubles Championships, which was the first in Texas A&M program history

· Six-time All-American

· Texas A&M program leader in doubles wins

· ATP career-high 94 in singles and 35 in doubles

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park

Latest News

Texas A&M’s Smith Added to 2021 Hornung Award Watch List
Texas A&M’s Carper Named to 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season
LSU logo
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season