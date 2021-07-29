Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Smith Added to 2021 Hornung Award Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the 2021 Hornung Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sport Commission. The Hornung Award, now in its 12th season, is awarded annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Smith began his career in Aggieland as a receiver before switching to running back near the end of his freshman season, becoming an offensive threat all over the field for the Aggies. The Missouri City, Texas native led the Maroon & White with 564 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2020, both marks paced all running backs in the SEC. Smith added four touchdowns on the ground, to become the first Aggie to average a touchdown per game for an entire season since Trayveon Williams in 2018.

The Paul Hornung Award is given by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.

The 2021 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2020 statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2021 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll will be eligible to win the Award.

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
College Station police confirm someone was shot just after 7 p.m. at John Crompton Park near...
College Station police investigating shooting at city park

Latest News

Texas A&M’s Carper Named to 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Compete for Bronze Medal
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season
LSU logo
SEC Football Preview: LSU looks to bounce back from 2020 season