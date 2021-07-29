Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville police and fire crews are responding to reports that a vehicle hit a restaurant off Highway 36.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a vehicle was pulling into Mama’s Kitchen when the driver missed the brake pedal and hit the gas. The vehicle crashed into the side of the building where the fryers are located. DPS said two people were severely burned and flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital. They are still working to assess other injuries.

People in the area told KBTX they saw police cars, fire trucks and a helicopter near the restaurant.

