Veterans invited to a town hall on health care needs, changes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17) is hosting a town hall meeting for veterans to speak about their health care needs and challenges.

On Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. until noon, veterans from Brazos, Milam, Burleson, and Robertson counties are invited to the Earl Graham American Legion Post 159.

Veterans service officers, staff from regional VA hospitals and clinics, and staff from the Office of Congressman Sessions will be in attendance.

“Congressman Sessions intends this meeting to be a time to professionally work through challenges and gain a deeper understanding of how he can best serve veterans’ needs,” states a press release from his office.

The American Legion Post 159 is located at 101 E. Waco Street, Bryan.

