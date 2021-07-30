Area tourism expects big impact with Texas, Oklahoma joining Southeastern Conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Area businesses and tourism organizations are planning for big things with the SEC officially expanding

Small businesses expect big business with former rivals the University of Texas and Oklahoma University coming back to College Station for the Southeastern Conference.

“Not happy about them [Texas] being in the greatest football conference in the nation, but you know business-wise I think it’ll be good for us,” said Case Smien, Military Depot Manager.

His family owns Military Depot and Hullabaloo Ave in College Station.

“It’s going to be crazy. Kyle Field’s already awesome you know? We can be playing a small team, we can be playing a big team. Kyle Field’s a great stadium. But you know playing T.U. it’s going to be vicious, it’s going to be pretty nice,” said Smien.

“When we have a full game day you know we’re looking at huge almost $17 million to $20 million dollar impact over a weekend. That is huge for this economy, especially now more than ever so we’re excited,” said Kindra Fry, Visit College Station Tourism Manager.

Fry said they recently started meeting quarterly with their tourism counterparts from all SEC schools to expand their reach. This was before anyone knew about the conference expansion.

“We’re working on ways here with our office to build upon a football game weekend. We’re trying to look at different events, different things going on in the community,” she said.

“All the SEC teams travel well. But you’re still going to get Oklahoma travels incredibly well and they’re going to fill up the the stadiums. Every seat they have down here they’re going to be tailgating and Texas people are going to be coming over. I think it will be boon. I think we’re going to get some extra tourism dollars from that move,” said Glen Brewer, Bryan / College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

“We’re going to get a lot of foot traffic with the tailgating. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Smien.

After both universities were accepted into the conference Friday Texas and Oklahoma will start competition in all sports during the 2025-2026 school year. The officially become members July 1, 2025.

