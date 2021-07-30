Advertisement

Bennett Named to GCAA All-Nicklaus Team

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo Day in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 30, 2021
NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett was one of 24 honorees named to the 2021 All-Nicklaus Team presented by True Spec Golf, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced. Players selected represent Divisions I, II, II, NAIA and NJCAA, and are being recognized for their outstanding play during the 2020-21 season.

A first-team PING All-American, Bennett dazzled throughout the campaign, and won three tournament titles as a junior with first-place finishes at the Cabo Collegiate, the Old Waverly Intercollegiate and the Aggie Invitational. Bennett’s win at the Cabo Collegiate came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Bennett’s three victories were the third-most in a season by an Aggie in school history.

Additionally, the Madisonville, Texas, native exceled at the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team USA, and received the exemption to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which goes to the player who best represents the “Arnold Palmer Legacy,” as determined by a vote among his fellow participants.

In 10 collegiate tournaments in 2020-21, Bennett posted five top-5 finishes, and led the Aggies with a 70.53 scoring average, which was second-lowest in school history. He now owns two of the top three scoring averages in school history. He was also undefeated in match play during the Aggies’ run to the SEC Championship semifinals.

