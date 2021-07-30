Child respiratory infections continue to rise across Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to the CDC, in the last week more than 2,000 RSV cases have been reported across the state making a total of 27,000 cases reported since May.

Texas Children’s Pediatric- University Pediatrics Dr. Jesse Parr says Brazos County kids are adding to those numbers.

“It seems to be occurring more commonly in the southeast including Texas, including Bryan, College Station,” said Parr. “I spoke with one of the ER nurses this morning and they’re just seeing lots of RSV not just in babies but in adults, particularly older adults.”

Parr says it’s not just RSV but other respiratory illnesses too.

“Parents are getting out, being around other kids, returning to daycare, returning to childcare, stopping masking,” said Parr.

Parents like Jessica Parker say they know firsthand about this spike. Her daughter was hospitalized on Tuesday.

“They told us that RSV is going around the area pretty heavily as well as other upper respiratory infections,” said Parker. “They noticed she was low on oxygen and she was running a 102.8 fever and they said ‘We’re going to do an overall viral test and admit y’all’.

Parker says 10-month-old Kennedy’s COVID-19 and RSV tests came back negative but she was diagnosed with human metapneumovirus, a similar infection.

“At the time it’s like we don’t know what’s going on with her and she’s so little and can’t tell us anything,” said Parker.

Parr says while some cases can be severe many can be treated at home.

“If they can sleep and feed adequately then parents can take care of this at home. The only treatments we actually have are oxygen if you’re working too hard to breathe and IV fluids if you can’t feed,” said Parr.

Parker says as these viruses spread, on top of COVID, she hopes others take steps to protect our little ones.

“I can wear a mask, I can do all that stuff. She can’t, and that’s the thing that people need to remember, that these little babies can’t wear masks the way that we can. So why not protect them? I don’t want another mom to go through what I’ve been through the past two days with baby Kennedy.”

Parr says as we head into fall, there’s a chance flu season will also peak. He encourages everyone to get a flu shot when they are made available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.