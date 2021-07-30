Advertisement

Downed power line sparks automobile fire in Hearne

Hearne Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a fire off of FM 50
Hearne Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a fire off of FM 50(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a fire in Hearne off of FM 50.

The fire was caused by a downed power line that stuck a vehicle. The vehicle was engulfed in flames but crews were able to put it out.

The family says they were sleeping but their 4-year old nephew saw the fire and woke them up.

The scene is and will remain active until officials get the broken power line situated.

The family has been given the all clear to go back inside the home.

