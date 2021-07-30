Downright steamy weekend on the way!

Thursday brought the heat, humidity, and a few bubbling showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours. The opportunity for rain and rumbles has come to an end for the evening, leaving a quiet and muggy night ahead. A repeat performance with humidity being the leading actor Friday. Heat index values (what it feels like in the shade) expected to run in the mid-90s by 10am, then around 100° as early as 11am - noon. Peak heat index values reach between 107° and 109°. While the coverage will be very limited, a few more spots of quick showers to an isolated, brief, non-severe storms is in the works for the late afternoon and pre-sunset hours.

Weekend heat runs between the mid and upper 90s while it feels like 105°-109° in the shade. By early next week, the pattern changes as high pressure takes over the western US forcing the jet stream to kink over the eastern side of the country. That will bring a weak front to the Brazos Valley late Monday, kicking up the scattered rain and storm chance as we get into the new week. Increased clouds and the potential for scattered, daily rainfall drops afternoon highs from near 100° closer to the 90° mark. Since this rain will not be uniform, anywhere from as low as 0.5″ to as high as 2″ of rain is possible across the area over the next 7 days.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% afternoon rain chance. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: calm.

