Fitness trainer starts ‘Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio’ to help older men reach fitness goals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Staying in good physical is one of the keys to living a long healthy life. According to the Center for Disease Control, being physically fit helps reduce anxiety and helps people feel, function and sleep better. Those in a better physical condition also tend to fight off diseases like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and viruses like COVID-19.

Texas A&M University professor, nutritionist, and fitness trainer Dr. Peter Murano is working to let men know that it’s never too late to strengthen their future and live a healthier lifestyle. Murano says as a man in his 60′s, he understands the needs of older men, and that’s what led him to start Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio.

“Well, I am an old man myself born in 1954, and I can tell you that I watched myself get older, and it didn’t have an impact on me because aging is pretty gradual at first, but by the time I was in my sixties, I started to notice when I looked in the mirror that, who is that man, I don’t quite recognize him,” said Murano. “It’s fairly serious that we do lose our muscle mass. We lose our strength, and I could see that physically I was not the same person that I had been in my teens, twenties, thirties.”

Murano says it’s important to recognize the health challenges men face when they hit a certain age and work to prevent those challenges before they turn into major issues.

“We face diabetes. We face obesity. We face a variety of metabolic conditions that we need not worry about,” said Murano. “If and only if we’re healthier.”

Jim Rice has always lived an active lifestyle. As an avid cyclist now in his early 70′s, he says he’s always had a heart for fitness, so when he discovered Murano and Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio, he got moving by adding strength training to his previous workout.

“I think my disposition is better. I feel when you feel better, you know, the world looks a lot better when you’re not hurting,” said Rice. “I think that strength training and doing all these things actually take away some of the pain that a person can experience later in life. Moving around and building muscle does a lot of other things to the body than just building muscle and the mind. It’s all beneficial all the way around.”

Murano is also the author of several books, including The Older Man’s Guide to Building Muscle and Strength Later in Life.

