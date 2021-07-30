Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Striving for practical environmental improvement

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How many people do you know would say they are perfect at their job?  While perfection is impossible, constant improvement can still be achieved, depending on the end goal. Folks in Ag are weighing the balance of growth and environmental stewardship in an age where more is expected of everyone.

“The criteria that we use to measure whether or not our environment is safe, it’s improved dramatically, we’ve had very significant reduction in the pollutants that we’ve identified,” says Bryan Shaw, former Chairman of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“The numbers have come down, but the standards have also been made more stringent.”

Shaw has seen improvements in the way we treat our planet, but knows we can always do better.

“We’ve done the easy stuff. The easy fruit has been picked, now we need to make sure that we work together with stakeholder groups, we apply science, we come up with solutions that make sense.”

Shaw not only advocates for practical solutions, but ones that companies can ease into. “If you make the regulations so ominous, so costly, so difficult to understand, if they’re that challenging, just to comply, then, people can throw their hands up and walk away, and that doesn’t do anybody any good.” From his perspective, they’re not asking for much of lawmakers.

“ [We want] to have confidence that politics is not driving an agenda as much as science is. We need to make sure we’re thinking through those unintended consequences. That we’re thinking through and having policies that allow the American farmer, or American worker, to be able to make a living, to be able to continue to make progress, but do so in a way that doesn’t jeopardize their ability to remain on that farm to be able to pay those bills.”

Like most issues in life, communication is key.

“It goes a long way when you actually sit down, look someone in the eye, and try to explain the answer their questions so they can understand why you’re asking them to do what you’re asking them to do. I think that that can be accomplished, it takes time. but I think it’s a battle worth fighting.”

