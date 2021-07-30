Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle ran into the Somerville restaurant, causing serious injuries
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Brazos County confirms 16 recorded delta variant cases, emphasizes need for vaccine
DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Baylor Scott & White and St. Joseph Health say they are seeing an increase in hospitalizations,...
Baylor Scott & White, St. Joseph hospitals tightening policies as COVID-19 admissions spike
Catalytic converters stolen from Bryan warehouse trucks

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
SEC Football Preview: High expectations for Georgia
SEC Football Preview: High expectations for Georgia
UT Regent Eltife says he will ‘take his own advise’ as Texas is set to vote on joining SEC
UT Regent Eltife says he will ‘take his own advise’ as Texas is set to vote on joining SEC