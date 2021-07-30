Meyer Retained as Associate Athletic Trainer for Baseball

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Casey Meyer will remain on the Texas A&M baseball staff as Associate Athletic Trainer, working exclusively with the hardball team, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Friday.

Meyer enters his sixth year in the Texas A&M Athletics Department, earning a recent elevation to Associate Athletic Trainer. He assumed responsibility for the baseball program’s athletic training duties in 2017.

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Meyer spent a year at Texas State, where he worked with the volleyball and baseball programs. He performed injury evaluations and provided daily treatment for five athletes taken in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Before arriving in San Marcos, Meyer spent a year completing an athletic training residency at esteemed Ben Hogan Sports Medicine in Keller, Texas, where he focused on injury research, specifically the ulnar collateral ligament. Additionally, he coordinated and implemented a 3D motion capture system to assess throwing mechanics and techniques for baseball pitchers.

During his time at Ben Hogan, Meyer was able to work with TCU’s athletic program. He provided rehabilitation and treatment for the baseball program as they made back-to-back College World Series appearances.

He first came to Texas in pursuit of a Master’s of Science from Texas State, where he spent his first stint working with the Bobcat volleyball team. Prior to Texas State, he attended the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point earning a Bachelor of Science in 2012. While going to school in his native Wisconsin, he worked with all of the Pointers athletic programs while also receiving a minor in Nutrition, Strength, and Conditioning.

He is certified by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, Texas Athletic Training Board and is an approved CAATE Clinical Preceptor. Meyer has also obtained further credentials by becoming a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Corrective Exercise Specialist.