Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- July 29, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
A vehicle ran into the Somerville restaurant, causing serious injuries
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/29
Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/29
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Brazos County confirms 16 recorded delta variant cases, emphasizes need for vaccine
Brazos County confirms 16 recorded delta variant cases, emphasizes need for vaccine