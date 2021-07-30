Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Canyon, Texas (KBTX) - The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle.

Only a half-hour drive south of Amarillo, Palo Duro Canyon State Park can be explored by foot, mountain bike, horse, or car.

The canyon is about 120 miles long and 20 miles wide and is up to 800 feet deep. It extends from Canyon to Silverton. You can see the beautiful colors of the four geologic layers as you descend 500 feet to the floor of the canyon that began forming a million years ago. But the walls of the canyon tell a much older geologic story - about 250 million years old.

Choose from campsites with water and electricity, tent sites, equestrian sites, or backpack camping areas. Stay in one of three cabins on the canyon’s rim or four Cow Camp cabins on the canyon floor. While enjoying the canyon’s rugged beauty and enjoy its colorful history, you also have the option of “glamping” -- or luxury camping.

Each glamping site is fully furnished with air conditioning, luxury rustic furnishings, refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, games, bicycles, gas grills, and gas fire pits, covered porches with rockers, porch swings, and much more. More information on glamping at Palo Duro Canyon.

Stop by the Visitor Center on the canyon rim to learn more about the park. The park store at the Visitor Center sells books, pottery, jewelry, and more. Look for souvenirs, snacks, and meals at The Trading Post on the canyon floor.

Take a virtual tour with our Interactive Trails Map.

During the summer, enjoy a performance of TEXAS Outdoor Musical.

Twelve miles west of the park is the city of Canyon, home to West Texas A&M University. Here you’ll find the state’s oldest and largest natural history museum. The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is more than 285,000 square feet in size and is home to more than three million artifacts—dedicated to preserving this area’s past.

If that’s not enough for your trip to the Panhandle, be sure to explore the city of Amarillo.

There are dozens of museums, historic sites, art galleries, and live music all around the region. Amarillo also boasts an amusement park, a zoo, and parks for your enjoyment.

