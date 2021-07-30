Advertisement

SEC Football Preview: High expectations for Georgia

By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Georgia Bulldogs were picked to win the East Division this year in the media’s Preseason SEC poll. The Bulldogs received 124 of the 134 first place votes.

This season Georgia has four defensive starters and eight offensive starters returning. One of those returning starters in quarterback JT Daniels who started the final four games of the 2020 season for Georgia after working hard to recover from a knee injury he suffered in 2019 while at playing at Southern California. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, “Ron Courson would tell you, our medical kind of expert, he said I’ve never seen someone beat me here for treatment every morning and he’s here ready to go bright and early and just a very diligent young man that worked really hard on his rehab because he wants to play football for a long time.”

In the four games he played last season Daniels he threw for 1231 yard and 10 touchdowns. Georgia has their top three receivers back from last season. They are a part of a Bulldog offense that has a lot of talent. Daniels said, “Pretty much every receiver, you have three deep at receiver that can all play and are both talented enough and mentally ready to where they can be in the game and it’s no different than your ones.” Daniels added, “You have a good two, three deep at line. You have like six running backs that you can go in and play. You have four quarterback that I would all trust to play. You have so many guys that are football ready.”

Georgia will not ease into the 2021 season. The Bulldogs will face Clemson in the season opener on September 4 in Charlotte. The Bulldogs have won seven straight season openers. The last loss came on 2013 to Clemson.

