SEC welcomes University of Texas, Oklahoma as members

Both universities will become members effective July 1, 2025
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will be members on July 1, 2025, with competition in all sports to begin in the 2025-2026 school year.

“This is an important moment for the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and our member universities,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Oklahoma and Texas are outstanding academic institutions with two strong athletics programs, which will add to the SEC’s national prominence.”

According to a release from the SEC, the University of Texas will be the fifth institution in the SEC to hold membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities, joining Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Both universities submitted requests for invitations for membership to the SEC on Tuesday. The Texas A&M System Board of Regents met on Wednesday and voted to support SEC expansion.

During the meeting, the board came to the conclusion that the expansion would “enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they representincluding Texas A&M.”

“The Southeastern Conference’s dedication to the success of our member institutions - and our members’ commitment to one another - has produced a sustained level of excellence unrivaled throughout college sports,” Sankey said. “It is the unity and collaboration of our institutions that makes the SEC special, and Wednesday’s decision of the Texas A&M Board of Regents to approve a vote supportive of Conference membership for their long-time in-state rival is an example of the overall culture of this Conference. I appreciate the opportunity for our Conference to move forward with a spirit of unanimity.”

