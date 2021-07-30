Sister-in-law of hit-and-run victim pleads for justice, more witnesses to come forward

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning is making an emotional plea for justice.

Nancy Satterfield says she lost her sister-and-law and best friend when 67-year-old Brenda Nixon was hit by a car on William J. Bryan Parkway near the Freeman Avenue intersection. Nixon was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital not long after.

“She liked to walk every morning. She always walked - every evening, morning. And she was a very early person,” Satterfield said. “I just can’t understand why you would not stop to render aid or anything. I just want answers.”

Bryan Police have not released any information on the driver involved and say there is no update to the investigation as of Thursday. Satterfield is pleading for anyone who might have information to come forward.

“If they knew anything, or who, or anything, please go to the Bryan Police Department,” Satterfield said. “Maybe someone did see something. Let’s get this resolved so we can get closure.”

Satterfield also says Brenda didn’t have much, and she’s looking for help to organize a fundraiser or set up a trust fund to give her a proper burial.

“We’re looking for money to afford a cemetery plot and a little headstone,” Satterfield said. “That is all we’re asking for. We would like for the community to try to come together and see if we can do something to help with the burial. We’ve thought about garage sales or bake sales, or maybe people can donate to a benefit account for her. We didn’t know how to go about this.”

Brenda loved to do arts and crafts. She made keychains and crosses. Satterfield says she loved to do Easter baskets and dotted eggs for her great nephews, and they were activities they would often do together.

Brenda was also well-know throughout her community, and she’s very dearly missed, Satterfield says.

“I didn’t think that a lot of people knew her, but they did. They knew her,” Satterfield said. “When people heard about what happened, they were saying, ‘That’s the little lady we’ve seen at the dollar store. She’s so sweet.’ Everybody knew her. I didn’t think she knew that many people, but she did, and a lot of people loved her.”

Satterfield says Brenda was a very loving person, and she’ll miss her more than anybody else.

“We just want justice for her. That’s it. That’s all we want,” Satterfield said. “I just wish whoever did this would come forward and let us know why this happened. He’s hurt a lot of people.”

If you’d like to reach out to Nancy to help her organize a fundraiser for Brenda, she’d like you to contact her at 979-574-4349 or nancysatt1715@gmail.com.

