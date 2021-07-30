Advertisement

Texas A&M Health, DSHS to award $10 million in grant funding for vaccine outreach across Texas

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Health Science Center is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Services to award $10 million in grant funding for vaccine outreach programs across Texas.

The university says the funding will support community-based organizations like churches or nonprofits to implement COVID-19 vaccine education activities. The goal is to boost vaccination rates and public confidence in the vaccines.

“It’s a combination of not just getting information out there, but having it delivered by an appropriate person that that community listens to,” Texas A&M Health Associate Vice President Olga Rodriguez said. “It’s also to be able to communicate and link up with vaccine providers. We don’t just want to dump information somewhere. We want to make sure that they know where they can get the vaccine.”

Rodriguez says they’re looking for very community-specific ideas in successful applications.

”We know that Texas communities all over the state are very different, so we want to hear what is your community-specific approach to addressing vaccine hesitancy,” Rodriguez said. “What is it about your community that would move the needle?”

Rodriguez says vaccine hesitancy is high in some communities because of the messaging, while in others it’s due to where that messaging is coming from.

“Some communities don’t want to hear from a health entity, but they will listen to their pastor and get information from there,” Rodriguez said. “We’re excited about these grants because they’re very localized and based on local messaging and questions.”

Priority will be given to applicants who focus on reaching communities of color, Texans with disabilities, and rural communities. Organizations including educational agencies, faith-based organizations, government entities, community coalitions and nonprofit organizations can apply for and be awarded a $50,000 to $150,000 grant for a six-to-nine-month project period. Rodriguez says they hope to begin awarding the money to successful applicants as early as August.

If you’d like to apply for a grant or get more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS responding to fatal crash on OSR and Old Hearne Road
One dead, three hospitalized after Wednesday crash on OSR
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
A vehicle ran into the Somerville restaurant, causing serious injuries
Vehicle crashes into Somerville restaurant causing serious injuries
Doctors say Kaden Lewis, 16, should make a full recovery after he was shot in the arm and the...
A&M Consolidated basketball player’s lung pierced by bullet, expected to make a full recovery
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Nancy Sutterfield is pleading for anyone with more information to come forward to bring justice...
Sister-in-law of hit-and-run victim pleads for justice, more witnesses to come forward
Texas A&M Health, DSHS to award $10 million in grant funding for vaccine outreach across Texas
Texas A&M Health, DSHS to award $10 million in grant funding for vaccine outreach across Texas
Sister-in-law of hit-and-run victim pleads for justice, more witnesses to come forward
Sister-in-law of hit-and-run victim pleads for justice, more witnesses to come forward
Restaurant Report Card- July 29, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- July 29, 2021